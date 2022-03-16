ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Critics’ guide on what to watch this weekend

By NEAL JUSTIN AND CHRIS HEWITT
Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

It's common for movies to begin with a great premise and then fall apart but Mariama Diallo's surprisingly poignant horror movie just keeps springing surprises on us. Regina Hall stars as the incoming "master" of a tony East Coast college who befriends a new student. Both Black, they bump up against...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Wang
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Adrian Lyne
Person
Patricia Highsmith
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

D.L. Hughley insults Kanye West again, this time even more harshly

Comedian D.L. Hughley wields his tongue like a sensei. Unlike his other Kings of Comedy alumnae, Hughley opts for the jugular when he eyes fresh prey — particularly when someone comes for him unbidden. Take Ye West as exhibit A. It seems that Yeezy took umbrage at Hughley opining...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Ledger-Enquirer

Oscars producer Will Packer on the awards controversy: ‘I take wild swings’

LOS ANGELES — Eleven days out from the Academy Awards, the show's first-time producer, Will Packer, is running on pure adrenaline. Asked if anything is keeping him up at night as the telecast looms, he laughed. "Everything is keeping me up at night — all of it," he said. "But I'm feeling good, man. I'm excited."
CELEBRITIES
Ledger-Enquirer

At revitalized SXSW Film Festival, moviegoers bask in the ‘universal language’ of cinema

Similar but definitely different. Familiar but not the same. It's difficult to pin down how best to describe the first in-person edition of the South by Southwest Film Festival since 2019, returning to its home of Austin, Texas. So much has happened in the time since then, the world has changed, people have changed, that even when the festival hit its sweet spot combining freewheeling entertainment one moment and fresh discoveries the next, it could still feel like a muscle that wasn't used to being flexed. In introductions to screenings, festival head Janet Pierson repeatedly spoke with delighted surprise about how the "vibe" of the festival was back.
AUSTIN, TX
Ledger-Enquirer

Review: Amy Schumer found happiness. Her moving, funny new TV show is the result

In the Hulu series "Life & Beth," created and partly written and directed by Amy Schumer, Schumer plays Beth, a sales representative for a midlevel wine distributor in New York City that even her boss (Murray Hill) describes as mediocre. Though she is good at her job, and up for a promotion, her claim of leading a great life — "I am probably the most happy, satisfied person in this entire mall," she tells her lovingly critical mother, Jane (Laura Benanti), on an uncomfortable shopping trip — is clearly a case of the lady protesting too much. There is a weight on Beth; the very air seems to slow her down. When her mother dies suddenly, her lack of tears is seen by those around her as symptomatic of a disordered personality. (The show is quite acute on the numbness that can accompany the loss of a parent.)
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Greatest Song From American Movies

Movies had been part of the American culture for decades before the first song was sung on screen. As a matter of fact, for years, there was no music at all except for the pianos played in theaters during silent movies. The earliest songs in American film were in “The Jazz Singer” released in 1927. […]
MOVIES
Ledger-Enquirer

Review: ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ is not a bargain at any price

The new "Cheaper by the Dozen" feels less like a feature than a lengthy sitcom pilot. It's an assembly-line product scrubbed clean of personality. This is supposedly the third film iteration of the 1948 semiautobiographical novel of the same name, though it has nothing to do with previous versions apart from concerning an unusually large family. The names, occupations, period, ethnicities — even the number of children — all have changed (here "Dozen" apparently refers to 10 kids plus two adults, though there are sort of four adults, and that kills the title joke … whatever). This is a blended family with two saintly parents (Zach Braff as Paul and Gabrielle Union as Zoey) running a diner where most of the kids work.
MOVIES
Power 95.9

The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Gig Guide

From the 'Dueling Pianos' to some good 90s based rock with 'Lost In Nostalgia' you can see some awesome bands in Texarkana this weekend. Crossties will have the 'Dueling Pianos' featuring David Rasseco and Matteo Ellis on Friday night. Hopkin's Icehouse in downtown Texarkana will have "The Gentleman" on Friday...
TEXARKANA, TX
In Style

Kristen Stewart Wore a Sheer Bustier Wedding Gown on the Red Carpet

Last night, Kristen Stewart traded in her gym socks and shredded T-shirts for something decidedly more feminine at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards. On the red carpet, the actress looked incredibly chic in a bridal white gown from Brandon Maxwell — but of course, this wasn't exactly your average wedding dress.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Nick Cannon, Wendy Williams And Ellen DeGeneres, Another Daytime TV Favorite Is Ending His Show

It’s a time of tremendous upheaval right now in the daytime talk show game, as new faces are emerging to take over hosting slots being vacated by some of the biggest names. Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Nick Cannon are all stepping away from their shows for various reasons, and now, it seems another longtime favorite will be joining them. Maury Povich will end his 31 season run on Maury later this year when the popular host retires at 83.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy