ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

To further isolate Moscow, the West must support Russia's neighbors

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIZdm_0egwc4kQ00
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP

Russia has had mixed success in convincing its remaining partner nations in the Caucasus and Central Asia to offer support for the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite being economically and militarily dependent on Russia for support, governments in Central Asia and the Caucasus that have maintained friendly relations with Moscow appear to be hesitant to support Russia’s violation of Ukrainian sovereignty, or even outright nervous. The United States and its Western partners should therefore endeavor to help these states balance their relationships with Russia to further isolate it, and to avoid punishing countries who, so far, have attempted to distance themselves from Moscow’s actions as best they can.

Eurasian countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia have so far been careful not to express support for or opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or the circumstances surrounding it. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan — all members of Russian multilateral organizations with significant political and economic ties to Moscow — abstained from a March 2 United Nations vote to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and demand an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops. Kazakhstan notably refused to consider joining Russia in recognizing the eastern Ukrainian LNR and DNR separatist statelets, which had been part of Russia’s choreographed casus belli against Ukraine.

Other Eurasian countries such as Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have attempted to walk a fine line between withholding support for Moscow’s war and maintaining a sustainable bilateral relationship with Russia. Despite signing an agreement that reinforced bilateral economic, political and military ties on the eve of Russia’s attack, Azerbaijan received a public declaration of gratitude from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for providing humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people. Kyrgyzstani President Sadyr Japarov felt impelled to clarify his country’s “neutrality” in Russia’s war on Ukraine after the director of the television channel NEXT was arrested over coverage suggesting that Bishkek would provide support to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Even post-Soviet states which have previously avoided forming defined partnerships with Russia in the past have tried to walk a similar tightrope. The Georgian government balked at joining Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia out of fear of economic shocks, despite widespread sentiment sympathetic to Ukraine in the nation. In Uzbekistan, journalists have faced similar pressure to their counterparts in Kyrgyzstan to maintain a neutral tone in coverage on Russia’s invasion consistent with Tashkent’s officially neutral position.

---

RELATED OP-EDS FROM THE HILL

  • James M. Dubik: Putin's war exposes the cracks in the world order — can we fix them?

---

Except for Belarus, no country in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has offered overt military support for Russia’s attack on Ukraine. This is especially notable, as Russia’s successful marshaling of CSTO militaries to intervene in Kazakhstan’s January unrest involved the committed participation of CSTO member states. In one sign of the disinterest of CSTO member states, Armenian parliamentary leaders declared that they would not consider the question of CSTO involvement in Russia’s “special military operation.”

An amendment to the CSTO’s charter to create peacekeeping forces for U.N. operations under the aegis of a “coordinating state,” which was agreed upon in the fall of 2021, could offer a clue of the role the Kremlin wants the CSTO to its Ukrainian war. Russia’s parliament has been the only government so far to even consider ratifying this protocol, which would have unknown but suspicious implications as Russia continues to prosecute its war against Ukraine.

While there doesn’t seem to be much interest from Western capitals in sanctioning member states of the Russian-dominated Eurasian Economic Union, the bloc’s member states will nonetheless experience significant economic shocks as Russia’s economy suffers the consequences of its invasion. Kazakhstan’s government has already announced its intention to begin routing some international trade through the so-called Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which circumvents Russia. Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, which are heavily dependent on the flow of remittances from Russia, have already begun to feel the effects of the inflation of the ruble and the shedding of guest workers as the Russian economy shrinks.

While future spillover promises to be heavily disruptive to the region, it can also represent an opportunity for U.S. and other Western policymakers to further isolate Russia. The reason Russia’s Eurasian neighbors avoid direct confrontation with them can be ascribed to the fact that they have close economic and political ties with the largest economic and military power in their immediate neighborhood. If the United States supports these countries in weathering the economic shocks emanating from Russia, efforts to politically isolate Moscow from the rest of the world could take on a new significance.

This support should primarily take an economic form. For starters, the United States and other Western countries can and should support efforts by countries such as Kazakhstan to develop alternative trade routes to increasingly fraught routes through Russia. Energy sourced from countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia could help to blunt the effects of disruptions to European energy supplies stemming from a drawdown of reliance on Russian energy. American policymakers should work to facilitate the trade-related financial transactions of Caucasian and Central Asian states which may come under pressure because of Russia’s exclusion from world financial networks. The United States should also provide appropriate, limited counterterrorism support to the countries of Central Asia to provide Central Asian governments a reliable bulwark against their fears of terror threats emanating from a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

It will be a challenge for the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia to entirely avoid economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, that doesn’t mean the United States and other Western countries should stand idly by while an opportunity to further isolate Russia and prevent the wholesale collapse of economies unconnected with its invasion exists.

Wesley Culp is a research fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress focused on Russia and Eurasia. He can be found on Twitter @WesleyJCulp.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Economic Union#Economy#Ukrainian#Western#Eurasian#Russian#United Nations#Lnr#Dnr
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Russia
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Hours after Putin rally in Moscow, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 14,400 soldiers so far

Ukraine claimed on Saturday that more than 14,400 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war between the two countries so far, just hours after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin staged a massive flag-waving rally in Moscow to prop up support for his ongoing invasion.Russia’s combat losses in Ukraine from 24 February, when the invasion began, to 19 March included “about 14400 people”, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previous updates issued by the same official account on social media confirm Ukraine believes these personnel to have been killed.In a post shared on Facebook, the...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

512K+
Followers
61K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy