Calendar of events for March 16

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.

To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Manistee Historical Museum. Thursday and Friday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 425 River St., Manistee

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Benzie Area Historical Museum. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 6941 Traverse Ave., Benzonia

• Celebrate Recovery program at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at United Methodist Church in Frankfort. A Christ-centered 12-step, recovery program that offers a safe environment.

• West Shore Community College Humankind series exhibition by artist Anni Holm, Can't See the Forest for the Trees, runs Feb. 19 through March 18; hours will be noon-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Old Kirke Museum at 300 Walnut St. Manistee.

• Pickleball from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Armory Youth Project, at 555 First St. in Manistee.

• Benzie Sunrise Rotary meeting in person from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in the Labrador Room at the Lucky Dog Bar & Grille in Beulah. Zoom options also available. Visit benziesunriserotary.org.

March 19

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., National Model Railroad Association North Central Region Division 2 monthly Zoom general meeting. Meeting includes presentation on model railroading and a show and tell. For login and password contact: jens.hensel50@gmail.com

• Noon to 3 p.m., United Method Church chili cook-off with all proceeds going toward Manistee Grad Bash, 387 First St. in Manistee.

• Noon-4 p.m., Make a beaded bracelet class with Tricia Boucha at Maple Grove Community Center in Kaleva

• Celts and Kayaks at Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa, Thompsonville

• 7 p.m., Gopherwood Concerts presents Drew Nelson & Highway 2, at the Elk’s Lodge in downtown Cadillac. Advance tickets start at $15. Info: 800-836-0717 or gopherwoodconcerts.org

• 1-3 p.m. Bake Sale to Benefit the Ukraine at Grow Benzie. Proceeds will go to World Central Kitchens' effort on the ground in Ukraine. For more information call 231-352-7669.

March 23

• 11 a.m., Feeding America mobile food pantry, 555 First St. in Manistee. Info: 231-655-3278

• 3-5 p.m., Open gym, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee

• 3:30-5 p.m., Rediscover Retro Gaming, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee

• 3:30-5 p.m., Venture Outdoors, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee

March 24

• 3-5 p.m., Basketball open gym, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee

• 3:30-5 p.m., Art, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee

• 5-7 p.m., Kaleva Lions Club Pastie Dinner at the Lions club, 14361 Nine Mile Road in Kaleva. Cost is $10. Info: 231-362-3174.

March 26

• 2-4:30 p.m., Women’s Voices – Celebrating Extraoridnary Women, at the Marilla Museum & Pioneer Place, at 9991 Marilla Road in Copemish. Free event. RSVP: Jan Thomas at 231-362-3430 or janbobthomas2021@gmail.com

• 7-9 p.m., The Friends of Orchard Beach State Park lighted trail snowshoe hike on the state park trail. Meet at the newly relocated and reopened shelter house. Info: Lorrie at lorrietiger@gmail.com

• Retro Day at Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa, Thompsonville