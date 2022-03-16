ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

West Valley's Rose Band has upcoming Glendale gig

 4 days ago

The West Valley’s Priscilla Rose Band will again be performing their blend of classic rock and and pop.

The combo takes the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25 on the outdoor Fountain Park stage inside the Westgate Entertainment District, at 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., in front of AMC theaters.

Parking and admission is free.

The Priscilla Rose Band features Sun City resident Rich La Rose (guitar and vocals), Glendale resident Priscilla Pinches (keyboard and vocals), Phoenix resident Tim Robinson (drums and vocals), and Goodyear resident Ray Carter (bass and vocals).

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

