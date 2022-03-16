ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Up to $250 On LG TV’s Sale — Just In Time For March Madness

By Rebecca Isaacs
 4 days ago
Photos: LG

March Madness is here, and if you haven’t upgraded your TV to catch all the jaw-dropping games, now’s the time thanks to LG’s sale. In fact, after you’ve upgraded your internet with Google’s speedy mesh router so you can stream your game, LG opted to host its own streaming channel for all your March Madness needs. So, when you’ve got a high quality sound bar to hear those referee calls, you can upgrade your TV.

LG is also making it easier to stream those NCAA games–with its very own app, exclusively on their TVs. In other words, you can get a new, cool TV and catch every single game live without having to worry about what cable channel it’s on. Or worse, how to even access the games sans cable.

We ran through the deals to find you the top sales for LG TVs, so be sure to check out the links below so you can catch all your games.

LG - 86” Class UP8770 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

We’ll be completely honest here–the bigger the screen, the better the TV, especially when it comes to watching the big games, and you can’t go wrong with 86-inches of UHD screens. The LED screen provides 4K of superior color brightness, and because it’s a webOS TV, you can connect to all your favorite apps from the home screen. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s currently $200 off.

LG - 75" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

A slightly smaller version than its sister TV above, the 75-inch NanoCell TV incorporates nano technology to bring more vibrant colors to its LED screen. It also comes with a Home Cinema Experience mode so when you’re not watching the games on LG’s app, you can catch films as the directors meant you to watch them. At $200 off the original price, it’s a great deal.

LG - 55" Class NanoCell 90 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Sometimes, having a TV span the entire wall of your living room is not ideal, and that’s okay! This 55-inch model is perfect for cozy spaces and comes packed with the same vibrant nano technology in LG NanoCell TVs. A Full Array Local Dimming feature highlights when you need the contrast and dims when you need to enjoy those dark moments on-screen. It’s currently $100, which is a solid deal for this TV.

LG - 55" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Another option for any space, be it a cozy bedroom or a home theater, this 55-inch model comes with integrated OLED technology that will make any image on your screen shine with high quality contrast. It’s a great choice for those that want the latest TV technology that is blur-free. And for those gamers, you won’t have to worry about ghosting or tearing on-screen. Enjoy $250 off the original price of this top-tier model.

