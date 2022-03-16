ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Foo Fighters try out acting in new horror comedy film

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio 666 is a spooky and gorey big screen...

Vulture

Cardi B Allegedly Backs Out of Comedy Film Assisted Living

Cardi B’s first leading role may be put off for a little while longer. Deadline reports that Cardi B has allegedly backed out of starring in Paramount’s Assisted Living, due to her schedule being “overextended”. Originally going to be her first lead film role, the movie’s future is now uncertain as production was scheduled to begin next week, according to sources from Deadline. The news has not been confirmed by Paramount. The film originally followed Cardi B as Amber, a low-level criminal falsely accused of a crime, who disguises herself as her grandmother in a retirement home to hide. Thembi Banks was set to direct the Temple Hill-produced feature for Paramount Players. Cardi B recently starred as Leysa in F9 and is set to reprise her role in the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise in 2023. Her first feature film role was playing Diamond for a brief cameo in Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers. Cardi B is continuing on with her music career in the new year; she updated her fans on the progress of her upcoming second album that’s set to release sometime in 2022.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dave Grohl Called A Foo Fighters Horror Movie A ‘Stupid Idea,’ So What Changed His Mind?

Foo Fighters are synonymous with modern rock and roll, but their latest creative endeavor is new territory for the band. They’re collectively starring as themselves in the new film Studio 666, which is an absurd horror-comedy that’s just as fun as it is mindlessly gory. You may be surprised that they would take on such a project, but so is frontman Dave Grohl, who initially thought that the whole thing was a “fucking stupid idea.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Pete Davidson Looks Unrecognizable In Set Photos From New Horror Film

Pete Davidson is busy on set of his new film, and if new photos from set have any clues about his role, it's that he is fully immersed in it. The Saturday Night Live star is set to play "Max" in the new horror film The Home, directed by The Purge director James DeMonaco. On Tuesday (March 15), he was pictured on set in New Jersey looking unrecognizable to how fans typically see the comedian, per E! News. In the photos, Davidson can be seen in a white long sleeve shirt, tan pants and white shoes, but the most notable aspect of the look is that he is completely covered in blood. See the photos here.
MOVIES
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
The Spokesman-Review

This Bachelor marries acting and comedy

Prior to becoming the most watched person followed on Vine in 2015 and co-starring in the film “The Babysitter,” Andrew Bachelor was a stand-up comic. “That’s how it all started for me,” Bachelor said while calling from his Los Angeles home. “The plan was to do stand-up and then hopefully someone will give you a sitcom.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Countess LuAnn de Lesseps Gets Booed Off Stage After Drunkenly Taking Over The Mic At Piano Bar Following Sobriety Battle

The spotlight was shining right on Countess LuAnn de Lesseps during a night out at a New York City piano bar — and not for the right reasons. On Wednesday, March 16, The Real Housewives of New York City cast member, 56, was out in full force at gay piano bar Townhouse in Manhattan, where she drunkenly took to the mic. But much to her dismay, the crowd was not having it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebrag.com

Top 6 reasons why Foo Fighters are a must-see live act

As rock icons the Foo Fighters announce their first large-scale tour of the country in four years, it’s time to look back at what makes them a must-see live act. It goes without saying that whenever the words ‘rock music’ are mentioned, the chances are pretty good that fans will find themselves thinking of the Foo Fighters. After all, with close to three decades as a top-level group, the US group have proven that they don’t do things by half measures.
MUSIC
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Cat Country 102.9

New Horror Film To Be Set in Old West Montana

This sounds like the new film will be quite a tense movie, and I can't wait to watch it. Deadline reports that a new horror film from Paramount Pictures titled Organ Trail has found its director, and the cast is finalized. The director Michael Patrick Jamm has only directed one featured film, Drop Dead Gorgeous but has also filmed episodes for several Netflix and Amazon shows.
MONTANA STATE
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Soulja Boy Shares He’s Having a Baby Through Gender Reveal

Soulja Boy is finally getting his wish and having a son. On Instagram, Soulja Boy posted a gender reveal video with the caption “It’s a boy!”. Big Draco has spoken about wanting a son someday. Last year, he posted on his IG Stories that he had everything in life but a son. “I have everything I want in life except for a son,” he said. “God please bless me I’ve been patient.”
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Cate Blanchett recalls her husband saying that her film career would be over by the time she was 30

Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30. The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made...
CELEBRITIES

