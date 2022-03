POPE COUNTY, MN — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy who officials in Pope County say was likely abducted. Authorities say officials with the Pope County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance locating Robert William Ramirez, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes. Authorities say the incident occurred near the city of Westport, about 20 miles southeast of Alexandria. No suspect information has been released.

POPE COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO