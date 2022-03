Ritesh Mishra vowed to care for the dead, even if it meant risking his own life last year as India's second Covid-19 wave tore through the country's most populous state. The social worker said he didn't wear a mask or gloves as he gave funeral rites for more than 200 Covid victims on the banks of the sacred River Sarayu in northern Uttar Pradesh state -- it wouldn't have been what God wanted, he said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO