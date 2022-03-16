Portland Thorns defender Becky Sauerbrunn has knee surgery

A first half hat trick for Jesús Ferreira sank the Portland Timbers on the road at FC Dallas on Saturday, as they fell 4-1 in a game that fell apart early. Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored his first goal of the season in the second half, but it was all for naught as Portland’s effort lacked in the first half while Ferreira went off.

MLS ・ 18 HOURS AGO