DAYTON, Ohio – The trip to University of Day Arena Saturday was not a fruitful one for the St. Edward Eagles. After cruising through the Cleveland Region of the OHSAA Division I boys state basketball tournament, the Eagles hit a massive roadblock Saturday night, losing to Pickerington Central, 74-42. “I’ve got to give credit to Pickerington Central,” St. Edward coach Eric Flannery said. “They shot the ball well, they handled our pressure, they rebounded the heck out of the ball and we had a hard time scoring. That’s really what it came down to.”

PICKERINGTON, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO