ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, ID

What is the Reason for Tons of Frustration Through the Magic Valley?

By Jeff
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use...

kezj.com

Comments / 1

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Beans & Brews Twin Falls/Jerome Permanently Closed?

SPECULATION: Signs point to the Beans and Brews locations in Twin Falls and Jerome possibly being permanently closed. We don't know exactly when it happened, but many people on social media claimed to have been to Beans & Bews as late as Tuesday, only to find them closed Wednesday. And after a little bit of searching, it appears as though this could be a permanent situation.
JEROME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buhl, ID
Government
City
Buhl, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Wendell, ID
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

Magic Valley Fish and Game Access Site Closed to Address Flooding Issues

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-A fishing and camping site along the Snake River near Buhl will be closed during the early part of spring to address flooding issues. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the closure of the Cedar Draw access site northeast of Buhl for a construction project that will make improvement to the site that often floods during high river flows. The closure is to protect the safety of the public and construction crews. The project will install new restrooms that will be higher so they don't get flooded during the spring. The access site has a boat ramp along with camping sites when open. Idaho Fish and Game said the closure is expected to last through early April.
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

The 3 Best Ways to Get Rid of Goathead Weeds in Idaho

I recently saw someone post on Facebook a question about the best way to get rid of pesky Goathead weeds without hiring someone to do the work. I did a sad laugh in my chair. I laughed because thinking you can win against these puncturevine weeds is silly, and I cried because (again) thinking you can win against these puncturevine weeds is silly. I've had an issue with these weeds in my backyard for years and the battle seems futile. But it isn’t.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Valley#Century Link#Fiber Line Cable Cut#Wendell Idaho
95.7 KEZJ

Sawtooth Forest Will Get $1.6 Million for Badger Fire Recovery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A little more than $1.6 million will be awarded to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest to help recovery efforts following the large Badger Fire that torched pristine areas of the South Hills. The Forest Service announced it will get the emergency relief funding through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act after the agency applied for assistance following the 2020 Badger Fire. “The Sawtooth National Forest’s highest priority is to restore the health of the ecosystem and infrastructure damaged by the Badger Fire. As an agency, and as impacted members of the community, we are committed to meeting the urgency of this work,” said Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd in a prepared statement. “Our disaster recovery work is connected to the agency’s recent 10-year fire strategy, Confronting the Wildfire Crisis: A Strategy for Protecting Communities and Improving Resilience in America’s Forests.” The Badger Fire burned more than 90,000 acres, nearly 73,000 of it Forest managed land, that also came close to homes in the lower Rock Creek area. The $1,659,000 emergency funds will help with restoration and recovery efforts. A number of popular campsites, day-use areas, and trails were burned by the fire. Some areas have since opened to the public while others remain closed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Ouch: Idaho Man Hiking with Dog Gets Attacked by an Angry Moose

There are certain animals that we are taught to avoid in the wild. Most people know that if you hear or see a mountain lion, that you are in danger, or if you run into a bear, you are not having a good day. Sometimes these animals will leave you alone or just try to scare you away, but there are other times that the animal decides to attack. Recently in Southern Idaho, a wild animal attacked a man, while he was out on a trail with his dog.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

U.S. Coffee Houses Declining, But Not In Twin Falls ID

The recent opening of another coffee establishment in Twin Falls got me curious about just how many options in the city people have to get their caffeine fix. I wasn't surprised when my search yielded numerous results. Over the years, Twin Falls has become a coffee powerhouse. The average small,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
95.7 KEZJ

Missing: South Idaho Tribesman Vanishes In Washington State

A fundraising account has been established in the name of a southeast Idaho tribesman last seen in Washington State approximately three months ago. He is thought to have disappeared somewhere between Gig Harbor and Tacoma. A Shoshone-Bannock tribesman named Tyrell Lyons, 28, has been missing for three months. Lyons would...
SHOSHONE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Residents Say Drug Dealing A Common Site At This Park

Parks appeal to drug dealers largely because there are multiple exit points and trees, trails, bushes, and creeks can provide cover or escape routes not easily navigated by law enforcement. One particular Twin Falls park came up in a recent online discussion by area residents as being a hot spot for illegal activity.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

See This Idaho Woman Act Super Crazy on National TV Show

It has been one month since the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show happened, and leading up to the show I watched a lot of home improvement reality shows with my wife. We watched so much that we ran out and had to move on to a different type of reality show, other than our bedtime murder shows. We decided that watching people try to find love would be entertaining, and it was.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Inflation Blows Into Idaho Like a Whirlwind

A Facebook acquaintance from the east coast claims he sees no inflation when grocery shopping. I don’t know where he shops and I don’t know his politics. He doesn’t post about the latter. I dropped by a few stores here in southern Idaho over the weekend and begged to differ.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Why Multiple Tanks in Twin Falls are Facing the Wrong Directions

Old military equipment for decorations isn't anything new. It isn't uncommon to drive around the country and see old tanks, military vehicles, or old guns as decorations. It is patriotic and pays tribute to the military. There are a few tanks in the area that sit in parks or outside of buildings and recently I sat in a park with my family and noticed one of these tanks. After looking for a while, I noticed that the gun was aimed somewhat towards the school across the street. It got me thinking, what is the proper direction to point these guns on tanks?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls City Pool On Track To Re-Open This Month After Huge Renovation

The Twin Falls City Pool has been closed since early February for a massive remodel and renovation. After about six weeks of hard work, the pool is almost ready to open again. While there isn't an official opening date announced just yet, based on some of the updates from the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation office, the pool should be open by the end of this month. The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation department has been sharing updates on the Twin Falls City Pool and it is starting to look epic.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy