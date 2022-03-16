ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

10 Things That Only Happen in Movies

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
As a great philosopher once said, “For more than 100 years, there’s one place where we all came together to be entertained. To escape, to go some place new. The movies. There’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites, and we...

thedigitalfix.com

Turning Red ending explained — what happens at the end of the new Pixar movie?

Turning Red is the latest animated Disney movie, and is a colourful fantasy comedy that follows 13-year-old Chinese Canadian Meilin ‘Mei’ Li as she navigates puberty, relationships, and the small matter of transforming into a panda whenever she feels strong emotions. Set in the 2000s, newcomer Rosalie Chiang...
MOVIES
98.1 KHAK

12 Nostalgic ’90s Movies That Are Actually Really Good

If you came of age in the 1990s, chances are you remember plenty of the movies that were released during that period. Of course, that doesn’t mean that all of those movies were good. The decade had its fair share of clunkers, but don’t worry, we’re not talking about those films here. Rather, it’s time to wax nostalgic about the movies of the ‘90s that were actually really good.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Beaming Baby Turned Into!

Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
INDIANA STATE
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
98.1 KHAK

Everything New on Disney+ in April

Let’s cut to the chase: April is sort of a light month on Disney+. There are new episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight each Wednesday, and new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as well. There’s also a bunch of new specials for Earth Day, including the new wildlife movie Polar Bear and Explorer: The Last Tempui from National Geographic.
TV & VIDEOS
98.1 KHAK

A ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Sequel Will Be Shot This Year

Shortly after Godzilla vs. Kong debuted in theaters and on HBO Max in the spring of 2021, rumors began popping up online that Warner Bros. was already working on a sequel. The rumored title at that time. was Son of Kong, which was previously the name of the 1933 film that served as the sequel to the very first King Kong movie. Reports from last year indicated that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard was interested in returning to helm the sequel as well.
MOVIES
98.1 KHAK

19 Country Music Stars With a Lot of Kids

Full House can't compare to Willie Nelson's house. The country legend is one of nearly 20 country music stars with a lot of kids — as in, more kids than you can safely fit in a mom-mobile. Three singers on this list have eight kids, while one country celebrity...
MUSIC
98.1 KHAK

Inside Ellen DeGeneres’ $21 Million Montecito Villa (PHOTOS)

Ellen DeGeneres has added yet another home to her extensive real estate portfolio, this time a $21 million villa in Montecito, Calif. The home has hammam-inspired bathrooms and is nearly 12,000 square feet. DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi recently purchased a villa near Santa Barbara which was previously...
MONTECITO, CA
98.1 KHAK

‘American Idol': Daniel Marshall Griffith’s Cover of Garth Brooks’ ‘The Dance’ Is a Winner [Watch]

One artist stood out as the sole country singer on Sunday night's (March 20) episode of American Idol. His name is Daniel Marshall Griffith. Standing in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his guitar in hand, the Chesapeake, Va., native made it clear that he had a tall order — he would be auditioning with Garth Brooks’ “The Dance.”
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
