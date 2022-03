Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting from outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital under siege from Russian troops, his employer said on Monday. Hall — who has three young daughters, according to Fox News — has been hospitalized, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone,” she added.

