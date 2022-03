View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers lineup is brimming with talent, but the starting rotation still might need another arm or two. Julio Urías and Walker Buehler were both reliable last season, but Clayton Kershaw is coming off a year where he made just four starts after the All-Star break. Tony Gonsolin was another talented arm that wasn't always available. Trevor Bauer's status is up in the air as the league decides whether or not to suspend the 2020 NL Cy Young winner.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO