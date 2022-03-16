ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EIA reports U.S. crude supplies up for the first time in 3 weeks

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended March 11. That followed two consecutive weeks of declines. On average, the EIA was expected to show crude inventories up by 200,000 barrels, according to analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.75 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 3.6 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles edged up by 300,000 barrels. The analyst survey showed expectations for weekly supply declines of 2.6 million barrels for gasoline and 3.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 1.8 million barrels for the week. April West Texas Intermediate crude

was down $1.01, or 1.1%, at $95.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $95.95 before the supply data as traders continued to monitor developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

‘Do the right thing’: How U.S. and its allies united to punish Putin

WASHINGTON — Just days before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, President Joe Biden quietly dispatched a team to European Union headquarters in Belgium. These were not spy chiefs or generals, but experts in reading fine print and tracking the flow of money, computer chips and other goods around the world. Their mandate: inflict maximum pain on Russian President Vladimir Putin, making it harder, if not impossible, for him to fund a prolonged war in Ukraine and denying him access to technologies at the core of modern warfare.
EIA data reveal a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 124 billion cubic feet for the week ended March 4. That compared with a 110 billion cubic foot decline forecast from Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total supplies in storage stand at 1.519 trillion cubic feet, down 281 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 290 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, April natural gas.
U.S. gas prices top $4 a gallon for first time since 2008

The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline has surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008. "As Russia's war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.
Oil price benchmarks fall below $100, first time in weeks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled more than 6% on Tuesday to their lowest in almost three weeks, as Russia suggested it would allow a revival of the Iran nuclear deal to go forward and as traders worried growing pandemic lockdowns in China could dent demand. Both Brent and U.S....
U.S. natgas output, demand to rise in 2022 -EIA

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production and demand will both rise in 2022 as the economy grows, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday. EIA projected that dry gas production will rise to 96.69 billion cubic feet per day...
