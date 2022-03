WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding witnesses and videos of a fight that led to a deadly shooting at a Waco bar. On March 5, police were called out to the Warehouse, a bar located at 700 block of Austin Avenue, at 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they learned that a fight that started in the bar spilled into the street. There, at least one person pulled out a gun and fired, police said. Police added that at least two people were shot, including Jose Martinez-Medina, 30.

WACO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO