Welcome to the Marie Claire Edit

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet. Once upon a time, simple crossbody bags—complete with straps long enough to wear on the shoulder or across the chest—were designed for the necessity of hunting or military needs. (We'd argue that the same can be said for any modern woman preparing for an unpredictable day.) But this utility-first accessory is still stylish and classic enough to carry you through the day—and the week, and month, and year. While chain straps can be cumbersome, cell phone purses hold almost nothing, and top-handle bags always require the attention of at least one hand, the ever sleek, the ever functional crossbody bag has proven to be versatile and unfussy. Bottom line: You need one of these—especially if you have any travel coming up.
