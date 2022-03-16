Welcome to the Marie Claire Edit

Some brands just make me smile, and one of those brands is Lisa Says Gah! The name in itself is enough to make you giggle, and looking through the brand's bold and colorful, often checkered or covered in florals new arrivals section is basically a serotonin boost in itself. The exclamation Gah! is the opposite of Ugh! It's the type of thing you say when you're so delighted by something you can't contain your excitement, and it's the exact sound I made when I found out that Nordstrom finally stocks the brand.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO