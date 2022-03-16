ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Welcome to the Marie Claire Edit

Marie Claire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Marie Claire, we're all about shopping. For almost 30 years, we've been connecting our readers with the chic pieces and up-and-coming brands we think they'll love—because we want every woman to look and feel their best. That's why we've launched the Marie...

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks. I...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Edits#The Marie Claire Edit
womansday.com

28 Best Dresses on Amazon for a Fast and Easy Wardrobe Upgrade

Thinking about refreshing your closet for spring, summer and beyond? Shopping for dresses IRL can be totally daunting — all the driving, parking, schlepping, trying on. And that’s to say nothing of the sticker shock you might experience when you take your purchases to the register. Say what...
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

Low-Rise, Baggy, and 6 More Denim Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Year

Jeans are a year-round wardrobe staple, but each season brings new ways to wear the timeless fabric. While you may have a favorite pair you always reach for, it's fun to occasionally step out of your denim comfort zone. Now's the time to experiment, too: there's been no shortage of cool but polarizing trends to choose from lately, including Y2K signatures like low-rise fits and hip cutouts. Whether you gravitate toward controversial looks or prefer practical options, you'll find a trend that suits your personal style on the market the season.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Is Glowing in Green for St. Patrick's Day

In a world where dressing for Saint Patrick's Day evokes images of lime green and fake beads, Kate Middleton's green coat sticks out like a fashionable green thumb, and that's why we love it. If you're looking to pick up a new end-of-winter coat to transition you into warmer weather, the Duchess of Cambridge's outfit serves as the perfect dose of inspiration.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Serves a Monochromatic Street Style Moment in Black Fuzzy Coat, Sleek Frames and Strappy Slip-On Sandals in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber turned a night out in Paris into a high-fashion monochromatic moment. The model was spotted leaving her apartment and heading to dinner on Friday. She wore a black fuzzy floor-length coat. The cozy outerwear featured one button at center, which allowed for a peak at her outfit and heels. She complemented the winter-luxe outwear with a black minidress. The short garment included a plunging mesh v-neckline. To really amp up the glamour,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

How to Recreate Kristen Stewart's '90s Runway-Inspired Hairstyle From the Critics Choice Awards

Kristen Stewart: indie darling, teenage heartthrob, Academy Awards nominee, fiancée, Chanel ambassador, hairfluencer. Stewart has obviously always been gorgeous and served incredible red-carpet looks, but her Spencer era is honestly next-level. While promoting and celebrating the movie, the star has alternated between her classic Chanel ensembles, casual chic, cool-girl outfits, and more classic red carpet looks, and rocked every single one.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

This Affordable Brand Is a Fashion Girl's Best-Kept Secret, and Now It's Available at Nordstrom

Some brands just make me smile, and one of those brands is Lisa Says Gah! The name in itself is enough to make you giggle, and looking through the brand's bold and colorful, often checkered or covered in florals new arrivals section is basically a serotonin boost in itself. The exclamation Gah! is the opposite of Ugh! It's the type of thing you say when you're so delighted by something you can't contain your excitement, and it's the exact sound I made when I found out that Nordstrom finally stocks the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

4 Oversized White Puffers Inspired by Rosalía’s Gigantic ‘SNL’ Performance Coat

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Rosalía made her Saturday Night Live  solo debut over the weekend, and her outfit may have stolen the show. The Latin Grammy-winning singer looked extra cozy in an oversized, floor-length white puffer coat that resembled a bedroom comforter. According to Vogue, Rosalía’s outfit was from the Marc Jacobs spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Underneath the huge white coat, the 28-year-old singer sported a...
RETAIL
Marie Claire

The Shoe Trends of Fall 2022 to Try On

By the time temperatures begin to drop in fall 2022, the options for great footwear will be heating up. Whether you're looking for a sensible sneaker style or a towering heel, you'll probably find it in designers' offerings for fall—the options span far and wide. Here, the key fall 2022 styles you can start shopping now.
APPAREL
PopSugar

Statement Coats Are the Viral Street Style Trend We Saw All Over Fashion Week

While runways abound with sartorial inspiration as designers unveil their collections during New York Fashion Week, the streets pack quite a dose of creativity and original styling. Watching everyone from celebrities, social media personalities, and industry insiders dress to the nines is also a highlight of the biannual event, creating a double spectacle that gives us plenty to look forward to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digiday

Marie Claire expands shopping hub from the U.K. to the U.S.

Future plc-owned Marie Claire U.S. is creating a digital shopping site after the brand’s U.K. counterpart made over $10 million in sales for retailers in the past six months with a similar shopping hub. The U.S. edition of the shot, called Marie Claire Edit, will go live on March...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

J.Crew Is Taking 25% Off Their Brand New Spring Sandals

Everyone, rejoice! It's officially sandal season. With spring 2022 just a hop, skip and a jump away, it's time to stock up on new toe-revealing shoes. But after spending the winter months leaning into the return of ultra cozy UGGs and foot-molded Crocs, our foot comfort has never been more of a priority. Luckily for us, J.Crew's spring sale has a variety of incredibly stylish sandals all made with comfort in mind.
APPAREL
Marie Claire

The 10 Best Crossbody Bags to Wear With Everything

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet. Once upon a time, simple crossbody bags—complete with straps long enough to wear on the shoulder or across the chest—were designed for the necessity of hunting or military needs. (We'd argue that the same can be said for any modern woman preparing for an unpredictable day.) But this utility-first accessory is still stylish and classic enough to carry you through the day—and the week, and month, and year. While chain straps can be cumbersome, cell phone purses hold almost nothing, and top-handle bags always require the attention of at least one hand, the ever sleek, the ever functional crossbody bag has proven to be versatile and unfussy. Bottom line: You need one of these—especially if you have any travel coming up.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy