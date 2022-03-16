ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch Now: Brown bear gives a friendly wave for a slice of bread

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

PCMag

Clubhouse's Experimental 'Wave Bar' Highlights Online Friends

Clubhouse is experimenting with a new feature called Wave Bar that's supposed to help users of the audio-focused social platform figure out if any of their friends are looking to chat. Wave Bar is based on the Wave feature that Clubhouse released in September 2021, which allows people to invite...
RESTAURANTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Thrillist

What Do You Call the Last Slice of a Bread Loaf?

The heel. The butt. The booty. The ears. No, we’re not talking about body parts. We’re talking about bread parts. These are just a few of the names people call the end pieces in a loaf of bread. Chris Smith didn’t mean to start a viral debate on...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Best Way to Put that Last Slice of Sandwich Bread to Good Use

When I was growing up, my mother had some endearing food preferences that I didn’t know weren’t so common until I became older. The best example that comes to mind: My mom loves the heels of any loaf of bread. Whenever our family opened a pack of store-bought bread or just as we were nearing the end of a loaf, she’d shout out — as if any of us would want it — “Save the heel for me!”
HOME & GARDEN
9to5Mac

ESPN+ now lets you watch live sports with friends over FaceTime

ESPN+ is the latest streaming service to add SharePlay support to its platform. With that, subscribers can watch live sports with friends over FaceTime while on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. According to ESPN+ (via Appleosophy), users can stream “selected live sports, ESPN+ Originals, and more with friends...
NFL
30Seconds

Grandma’s Mini Banana Bread Loaf Recipe: The Grandkids Give This Easy Banana Bread Recipe 5 Stars

My friend Sherry has many roles: mom, grandma, wife, friend, neighbor, community member, retiree, baker and more. One thing’s for sure: everyone loves her baked goods. Some of her fan favorites are her banana cake and her mini banana bread loaves. Sometimes the littlest food critics are the hardest to please, but the grandkids give this banana bread recipe five stars!
RECIPES
Complex

Soulja Boy Shares He’s Having a Baby Through Gender Reveal

Soulja Boy is finally getting his wish and having a son. On Instagram, Soulja Boy posted a gender reveal video with the caption “It’s a boy!”. Big Draco has spoken about wanting a son someday. Last year, he posted on his IG Stories that he had everything in life but a son. “I have everything I want in life except for a son,” he said. “God please bless me I’ve been patient.”
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

