For all of the advances in science, technology, and the increasing understanding of the world around us, it’s strange how much we still have to learn about dreams. While evidence suggests that our relationship with dreaming has changed over time, we still can’t say for certain why we dream. What we can say, however, is that dreaming has a lot of power over the material world, both the dreaming that happens during the night and the one people do in their waking hours.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO