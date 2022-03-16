Nike, Boeing share gains contribute to Dow's 359-point rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday morning with shares of Nike and Boeing seeing positive growth for the blue-chip average. The Dow

DJIA,

+1.55%

was most recently trading 359 points (1.1%) higher, as shares of Nike

NKE,

+4.85%

and Boeing

BA,

+5.06%

have contributed around a quarter of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Nike's shares have climbed $6.30 (5.3%) while those of Boeing have gained $7.90 (4.4%), combining for a roughly 94-point boost for the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+4.81%

, JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

+4.47%

, and Goldman Sachs

GS,

+3.52%

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.