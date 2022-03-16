ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, ID

What is the Reason for Tons of Frustration Through the Magic Valley?

By Jeff
 1 day ago
For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use...

KOOL 96.5

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Beans & Brews Twin Falls/Jerome Permanently Closed?

SPECULATION: Signs point to the Beans and Brews locations in Twin Falls and Jerome possibly being permanently closed. We don't know exactly when it happened, but many people on social media claimed to have been to Beans & Bews as late as Tuesday, only to find them closed Wednesday. And after a little bit of searching, it appears as though this could be a permanent situation.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Unlimited Jumping at Jump Time in Twin Falls

With many kids out of school today, parents will be looking for a way to get them out of the house. One great way to do that is to take them to Jump Time. For St. Patty's Day, they are having a special for only $17 you can have unlimited jumping time for the whole day. Don't miss your chance to get some exercise, wear the kids out, and have some fun for as long as your heart desires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

The 3 Best Ways to Get Rid of Goathead Weeds in Idaho

I recently saw someone post on Facebook a question about the best way to get rid of pesky Goathead weeds without hiring someone to do the work. I did a sad laugh in my chair. I laughed because thinking you can win against these puncturevine weeds is silly, and I cried because (again) thinking you can win against these puncturevine weeds is silly. I've had an issue with these weeds in my backyard for years and the battle seems futile. But it isn’t.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

How I saved 20 Cents a Gallon in Twin Falls, Idaho

Maybe it’s not considered a big difference, but we’re all looking to save money when buying gas. There are some apps available that are designed to allow you to compare prices in your immediate area. If there is nothing more available than a couple of cents per gallon, keep in mind the adage from Ben Franklin. A penny saved is a penny earned.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Sawtooth Forest Will Get $1.6 Million for Badger Fire Recovery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A little more than $1.6 million will be awarded to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest to help recovery efforts following the large Badger Fire that torched pristine areas of the South Hills. The Forest Service announced it will get the emergency relief funding through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act after the agency applied for assistance following the 2020 Badger Fire. “The Sawtooth National Forest’s highest priority is to restore the health of the ecosystem and infrastructure damaged by the Badger Fire. As an agency, and as impacted members of the community, we are committed to meeting the urgency of this work,” said Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd in a prepared statement. “Our disaster recovery work is connected to the agency’s recent 10-year fire strategy, Confronting the Wildfire Crisis: A Strategy for Protecting Communities and Improving Resilience in America’s Forests.” The Badger Fire burned more than 90,000 acres, nearly 73,000 of it Forest managed land, that also came close to homes in the lower Rock Creek area. The $1,659,000 emergency funds will help with restoration and recovery efforts. A number of popular campsites, day-use areas, and trails were burned by the fire. Some areas have since opened to the public while others remain closed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

U.S. Coffee Houses Declining, But Not In Twin Falls ID

The recent opening of another coffee establishment in Twin Falls got me curious about just how many options in the city people have to get their caffeine fix. I wasn't surprised when my search yielded numerous results. Over the years, Twin Falls has become a coffee powerhouse. The average small,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Residents Say Drug Dealing A Common Site At This Park

Parks appeal to drug dealers largely because there are multiple exit points and trees, trails, bushes, and creeks can provide cover or escape routes not easily navigated by law enforcement. One particular Twin Falls park came up in a recent online discussion by area residents as being a hot spot for illegal activity.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Inflation Blows Into Idaho Like a Whirlwind

A Facebook acquaintance from the east coast claims he sees no inflation when grocery shopping. I don’t know where he shops and I don’t know his politics. He doesn’t post about the latter. I dropped by a few stores here in southern Idaho over the weekend and begged to differ.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why Multiple Tanks in Twin Falls are Facing the Wrong Directions

Old military equipment for decorations isn't anything new. It isn't uncommon to drive around the country and see old tanks, military vehicles, or old guns as decorations. It is patriotic and pays tribute to the military. There are a few tanks in the area that sit in parks or outside of buildings and recently I sat in a park with my family and noticed one of these tanks. After looking for a while, I noticed that the gun was aimed somewhat towards the school across the street. It got me thinking, what is the proper direction to point these guns on tanks?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Having a Bad Day? This Smiling Barn in Idaho is Sure to Give You a Smile

Idaho is full of so many unique, interesting and fun things. The gem state has a lot of buildings, homes, airbnbs and barns that tell a story. From the Famous Potato Hotel, to the Dog Shaped AirBnb House, to the Crazy Idaho City House, to the Bazar 4 Story Tree-House, to the boot shaped fairytale home, to all of the Castles that we have around Idaho. Now there is one to add to the list of strange that is sure to make even the grumpiest of people smile.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

New Study Calls Idaho Best State for Being Single

Spouses are expensive. Especially on birthdays, at Christmas, and Valentine’s Day. I suppose not having one could be considered selfish. I’ve seen those studies that suggest men live longer when they’re married. It must be that there’s something healthy about nagging!. A new study is out...
IDAHO STATE
