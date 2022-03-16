BMW's New Electric 7 Series Could Redefine Your View of BMWs

While Elon Musk might be out here throwing down the gauntlet to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin in "single combat" in hopes of ending the conflict in Ukraine, it looks like Tesla's busy raising its prices. Prices are increasing for the second time this month, with the former bump increasing long-range models by $1,000. This time, Tesla's attaching bigger price hikes to more models, with the Model 3, Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive and Performance version going up by $2,000, $2,500 and $3,000 respectively. The Model Y (Long Range version) is up $2,000, while both Model S options have their respective base prices increased by $5,000 (effectively starting now at $99,990). The biggest bomb is over with the Model X which, with a sticker price of $114,990, increased by $10,000. According to Musk, this change has been an expected one, as "significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics" have hit Tesla and SpaceX along with the rest of the global economy. If anything, Musk's joking(?) attempt to fight Putin man-to-man might have a very loose connection to the fact the Russia is a major exporter of Nickel, which goes into Tesla's lithium ion batteries. That, along with the Ukrainian conflict's effect on rising gas prices, have also increased sheer demand for Tesla EVs as people look for relief at the gas pump. While we can't expect Musk and Putin to step into the ring together, we can say that if you're looking to pick up a Tesla for yourself, it might cost you a bit more than you were expecting. Tesla aside, we're talking Dogfish Head's new brew with Patagonia Provisions, the pizza oven making pizzeria-qualities pies in your backyard and Bell & Ross' vintage-inspired diving watch. This is Today in Gear.

