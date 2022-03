The New York Yankees have been watching the rest of the division improve or make moves in free agency while they have done virtually nothing. Yes, Anthony Rizzo is back, but that is more a matter of bringing one of their own back. They did make a trade with the Twins, but that allowed Minnesota to add Carlos Correa, someone that the Yankees were connected to. The Red Sox signed Trevor Story, taking the last top shortstop avaliable.

