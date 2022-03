The secret’s out: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are together, y’all! The duo reconnected over Instagram DM after filming ended, and though they didn’t restart their romance right away, it only took about a month for them to become boyfriend-girlfriend. In the four months since they became ~official~, they had to keep their relationship quiet to avoid spoilers/Reality Steve. But after announcing their new status at the live finale on March 15, the couple has been sharing more details about their relationship — perhaps too many details? Echard and Evans’ first TikTok together has one verrrry kinky detail.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO