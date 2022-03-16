Weezer Announce EP, Share New Song “A Little Bit of Love”: Listen

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Veeze is a part-time rapper and part-time hip-hop socialite. Ever since his 2019 mixtape Navy Wavy, the Detroit rapper is more likely to be found in an Instagram photo with your favorite artist than on a song with them. But for those who follow along with YouTube channels centered around Michigan rap leaks, it has been clear for a while that he’s one of the region’s best when he chooses to be. His first official single of the year, “Let It Fly,” backs that up. He uses his nearly-sedated delivery to rattle off punchlines which are simple out of context and cool as hell when strung together. “My jacket Palm Angel, my shorts Balenciaga/My boys in all black, you think they play for Donda,” he raps, sounding like he’s dozing off on the couch. This will probably be the only time he clocks in for a while.

