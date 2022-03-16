ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weezer Announce EP, Share New Song “A Little Bit of Love”: Listen

By Matthew Strauss
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Weezer are planning to release four EPs this year to correspond with the seasons: The first EP, called Sznz: Spring, is coming out this Sunday, March 20, to mark the vernal...

