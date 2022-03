Marcus Lyon was inside the Cherokee County spa when Robert Aaron Long opened fire, killing four people, including the person performing Lyon’s massage therapy. A fifth victim, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, was shot in the face but survived. Not a day goes by that Lyon doesn’t think about what happened. The Canton man also wonders how different things might have been if he hadn’t left his gun in the car that afternoon. “I definitely think about it, especially when I drive past the place,” he said. “I think about it almost every day. It’s always there.” Since the shootings, Lyon said he keeps his handgun with him at all times.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO