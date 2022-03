Some ideas in marketing spread like wildfire. Others are dead on arrival. What determines where something will fall?. To understand how a business or cultural phenomenon goes viral - brands, memes, recipes, music - one need look no further than the word we use to describe such events: a virus. It's no coincidence we borrow the term to refer to things that have spread. For effective transmission, a virus not only needs a host and a target, but to also be structurally transmissible and to possess a 'newness' that the target has not yet built up an immunity against.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO