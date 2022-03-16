Are there fewer chips in your favorite snack bag? Yes, and you can blame shrinkflation for it.

News to no one: Labor is sometimes long and always grueling. If you’re pregnant and anxiously awaiting the big day, you might be wondering how best to prepare yourself for the herculean effort that lies ahead. So let’s talk about the hospital bag. You’ve got your adult diapers and comfy clothes ready to go; your birth plan is printed and packed, too. The only thing missing is a good nosh. Yep, there’s a strong chance you’re going to get peckish in between labor pains—and even if you don’t, a little fuel can go a long way towards preventing serious fatigue. (Just kidding, you’ll feel that anyway.) Good news: We tapped the wisdom of a registered dietician, a labor and delivery nurse and a whole bunch of moms to come up with a list of the best snacks for your hospital bag—you know, so you aren’t hangry when the [insert bodily fluid] hits the fan.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO