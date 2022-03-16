ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Simon Middleton takes day off England training camp to collect royal honour

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nq393_0egwKVfw00

England’s Simon Middleton, who was the first women’s team coach to win World Rugby Coach of the Year, took a day off training camp for the Six Nations to collect his MBE.

The 56-year-old steered the Red Roses through a second successive unbeaten calendar year, including back-to-back record wins over world champions New Zealand.

After collecting his MBE for services to rugby from the Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, he said: “You get an award like this and it is a fantastic personal award but you get it because of the people who are behind you – my wife and the players.

“When I was told I was getting it, I thought it is very much for everybody who has been involved with this. It is not just for me. I am just the very lucky recipient.

“I managed to get out of camp for a day, which is always good. We are back in camp next week and we play Scotland a week on Saturday for the start of the Six Nations.”

In a packed calendar of matches this year there is also the last couple of rounds of the Premier 15s league to deal with and “then some down time for the players before a pretty tough summer of training” before the World Cup in New Zealand in the autumn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rAr0_0egwKVfw00
England head coach Simon Middleton said he had taken a day off training to receive his royal honour (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)

He would only say that his team could be counted “probably alongside France” as favourites for success in the Six Nations, as “there is nothing between the sides” despite England’s winning streak.

He said: “It will be really interesting because there has been a lot of change across all the nations. Wales has moved to some professional contracts and there has been quite a lot of uphill in the Irish game – you would expect a reaction there.

“It looks like there has been some really positive moves made there. France are a fantastic side and they are playing some great rugby at the moment.”

Mr Middleton beat New Zealand’s Ian Foster, Dave Rennie of Australia plus Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney, who oversee the New Zealand women’s sevens team, to be named World Rugby’s coach of the year for 2021.

The Red Roses won all four of their autumn Tests to take their current winning run to 18 games.

He believes his World Rugby Coach of the Year title is important for women’s sport.

Mr Middleton said: “Hopefully it opens the door for other awards going forward as it is a recognition for women’s sport and how far women’s rugby has progressed.

“Getting the coaching award on the back of some of the success we have had (over the past three or four years) will hopefully encourage some of the home nations and the international countries to back their women’s game more.

“I think they want to but it is just a case of probably where they allocate their funds and how they get behind them. Everybody is working to restrictions but hopefully it helps to promote the game worldwide.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Foster
newschain

It would be amazing – Saqib Mahmood eager to push for England victory on debut

Saqib Mahmood is desperate to make his England debut a winning one, banishing the aches and pains of a long stint in the field with an unlikely fifth day victory in Barbados. Just 19 wickets have fallen in the first four days on another regrettably one-paced pitch at the Kensington Oval, with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite batting for more than 11-and-a-half hours for 160 to leave time in short supply.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#World Rugby#Rugby World Cup#Rugby Australia
newschain

England escape with victory over hosts New Zealand at Women’s World Cup

England have improved their chances of playing in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals after squeaking home with a one-wicket victory over New Zealand in Auckland. The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Park, with Manchester Originals duo Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross each taking three wickets and Charlie Dean collecting a pair as New Zealand made 203 across 48.5 overs.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Eddie Jones calls for patience and looks ahead to the World Cup

Eddie Jones has urged England fans to keep believing in his ability to lead the team to a successful World Cup next year, despite presiding over another failed Guinness Six Nations campaign. England slumped to their third defeat of the tournament, with France crowned Grand Slam champions and claiming a...
RUGBY
newschain

England lead West Indies by 281 at lunch on final day of second Test

England left themselves a maximum of two sessions to push for victory on the final day of the second Test against the West Indies, leading by 281 at lunch in Barbados. With a declaration surely under consideration during the interval, England had moved the game forward with some spirited scoring to reach 185 for six. In 24.5 overs they had piled up another 145 runs.
SPORTS
newschain

Chelsea and Manchester City reach Women’s FA Cup semi-finals

Chelsea and Manchester City powered into the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals with comfortable victories over Birmingham and Everton respectively on Sunday. West Ham were also victorious at third-tier Ipswich as the line-up for the last four was completed. The three sides join Arsenal, who saw off Coventry United on...
WORLD
newschain

Ukraine conflict should not derail SNP plans for indyref2 – Ian Blackford

The war in Ukraine should not result in plans for a second Scottish independence referendum being pushed back, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has indicated. His comments came as a former senior member of staff within the SNP claimed it is “unlikely” a ballot on Scotland’s future in the UK will take place within Nicola Sturgeon’s preferred timeframe.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy