Governor Greg Abbott is calling for a task force to look into staffing shortages across Texas schools. In a letter to the Texas Education Agency, the governor said the task force should investigate what is causing teachers to leave the classroom and make recommendations on policies that could improve recruitment and retention. Abbott also wants the task force to see if it's possible to add flexibility to the certification, placement, and hiring process of teachers. The Texas Tribune reports 68-percent of almost a thousand educators polled last year seriously considered leaving the profession.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO