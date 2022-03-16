ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence home listings for people who need a lot of living space

SCNow
 4 days ago

Browse Florence homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Open the door to 2675 Trotter to find an abundance of upgraded features, including plantation shutters and custom-crafted moldings throughout the spacious 4400 sqft. This beautiful, well-appointed home is situated on over a half-acre. Step into the grand, 2-story foyer and be...

scnow.com

SCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $549,900

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Westbrook! This beautiful 5 bedroom (plus bonus), 4.5 bathroom home has it all! Situated on .60 acres with both a pool, and golf course view! With over 4,000 square feet, the first floor of this home features a formal dining room, living room, den, open foyer, spacious kitchen, half bathroom, and a bedroom with a full bathroom. The second floor features 4 additional bedrooms (including the owners suite) and a one of a kind bonus room! Highlights of the kitchen include: granite, tile backsplash, island with counter seating, stainless steel appliances (new gas cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, sink faucet), desk nook, spacious eat-in table area and direct access to the deck and pool. The oversized owners suite includes built in shelving, trey ceiling, sitting area, and a spacious bathroom with all the upgrades you will love! The exterior includes a large wrap around front porch, fully fenced backyard, pool with new liner, mature landscaping with several palm trees, 3 car garage, patio space and the perfect deck for both entertaining and relaxing! New HVAC units and new tankless hot water heater! Don't delay in seeing first hand all this home has to offer!
FLORENCE, SC
