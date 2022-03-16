ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

First thing Nazanin wants is for me to make her a cup of tea – Richard Ratcliffe

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGZ3W_0egwJFpl00

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told her husband the first thing she wants is for him to make her a cup of tea when she gets back to Britain after being held captive in Iran for six years.

Richard Ratcliffe said she would probably be directing tidying-up at their home in north-west London but that the family first planned to find some solace elsewhere for a few days.

He said there was “huge relief” that his wife was on the journey back to the UK, where he hoped they could embark on a “new life” together.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on security charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport in 2016 after a holiday visit to Iran where she introduced her daughter Gabriella to her parents.

I think it is going to be the beginning of a new life, a normal life, and hopefully a happy family

On Wednesday, it was announced she had been freed after the UK Government settled a £400 million debt relating to a military deal in the 1970s.

Mr Ratcliffe said he hoped the homecoming would allow them to “stop being a moment in history and become a normal family again”.

Speaking to broadcasters alongside Gabriella, aged seven, outside their home in the capital, he said: “There will probably be a couple of days of peace and quiet somewhere else, and then back here.

“The first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea, so we will do (that).

“I think actually we were looking at the house and it needs a bit of tidying, so there might be a bit of tidying, perhaps directed by mummy when she comes back.”

Mr Ratcliffe, who has twice been on hunger strike while campaigning for his wife’s return, said there would be “bumps” as the 43-year-old adjusts to her surroundings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5jjz_0egwJFpl00
Richard Ratcliffe outside his home ahead of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return (PA) (PA Wire)

“There is a recovery process – you can’t get back the time that is gone, that’s a fact,” he said in response to being asked about how the family planned to make up for the six years apart.

“But we live in the future and not the past, so we’ll take it one day at a time.”

He continued: “I think it is going to be the beginning of a new life, a normal life, and hopefully a happy family.

“And there will be bumps, no doubt, and all the normal squabbles we had before but, yeah, I think we’re really looking forward to seeing her.”

Mr Ratcliffe described his wife as “pretty agitated” in the run-up to getting on a plane out of Iran but said she had been grinning since boarding the plane, on which she is headed to the Gulf state of Oman before travelling on a second flight to Britain.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘at Tehran airport and on her way home’

British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is about to leave Iran where she has been detained since 2016, her MP has said. Both Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori are believed to be at Tehran airport ready to leave the country. Tulip Siddiq, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s MP in Hampstead and Kilburn, wrote...
U.K.
newschain

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe flies back to UK following her release by Iran

Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is returning to Britain after the Government settled an outstanding £400 million debt owed to the regime in Tehran. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori, will be reunited with their families in the UK after being released by the Iranian authorities.
U.K.
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs and kisses daughter in emotional reunion

Tears of joy were shed as the families of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were reunited with their loved ones in the early hours of Thursday morning after years of a “long and cruel separation” caused by their detention in Iran.The pair touched down on British soil at RAF Brize Norton at just after 1am, and a video shared on social media showed the emotional homecoming as Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugged and kissed her young daughter and Mr Ashoori’s family sobbed.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose husband Richard has long campaigned for her release, left Iran with fellow British-Iranian Mr Ashoori, 67, on Wednesday...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Cup Of Tea#Uk#The Uk Government
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband and daughter ‘looking forward to new life’ after her release

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe has said that he is “deeply grateful” for her release and is looking forward to “a new life” with his wife and daughter. Speaking to reporters alongside his daughter Gabriella, Mr Ratcliffe said that his wife had asked for a cup of tea on her arrival back in Britain. Richard Ratcliffe said that “there will probably be a couple of days peace and quiet” when Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives back in the UK. “The first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea, so we will do [that]. “I think...
WORLD
The Independent

Former hostage Terry Waite advising Nazanin on returning to real life after six-year ordeal in Iran

A former hostage held captive for 1,760 days has revealed the piece of advice he passed on to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after she returned home from her six-year ordeal in Iran.Terry Waite, who was taken hostage in Lebanon in 1987, was able to offer words of encouragement and hope to the British-Iranian mother in emails over the final year of her detention.He revealed he assured the aid worker her “ordeal will come to an end” just days before her release after she told him she was “weary” and desperate to be back home in north London with her husband and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

‘Nazanin’ Documentary, on Iranian-British Woman Freed After Six-Year Detention in Iran, Coming to Channel 4

Click here to read the full article. A documentary going behind the scenes on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s six-year ordeal is coming to Channel 4 The U.K. broadcaster has commissioned a single documentary, entitled “Nazanin,” from filmmaker and journalist Darius Bazargan. The project claims to give “the definitive exclusive access into one of biggest international news stories of the last 6 years,” and follows Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard and his family as he campaigns to bring his wife Nazanin home from detention in Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to England this week after six years of detention in Iran, where she was imprisoned after being convicted of...
WORLD
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Russian troops running out of food and fuel as offensive ‘falters’, says UK military intelligence

Russian troops are facing food and fuel shortages amid Moscow’s “faltering invasion of Ukraine”, according to a UK military intelligence assessment.The most recent update on the three-week-old conflict suggests Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to divert “large numbers” of troops to defend its supply lines, rather than continuing its offensive, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.It follows a series of reports in recent days from Western intelligence that Russia’s fierce invasion of its neighbour has “largely stalled on all fronts”.The UK MoD said: “Logistical problems continue to beset Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine.“Reluctance to manoeuvre cross-country, lack...
POLITICS
Reuters

Nazanin, Ashoori arrive in Britain after Iran prison ordeal

BRIZE NORTON, England, March 16 (Reuters) - British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrived in Britain from Iran on Thursday, ending an ordeal during which they became a bargaining chip in Iran's talks with the West over its nuclear programme. They arrived at the British military...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Nazanin and Anoosheh’s families stuck two fingers up at the establishment – and won

The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori was, Liz Truss said in a celebratory press release issued by the Foreign Office, “the result of tenacious and creative British diplomacy”.It wasn’t until the fourth paragraph, after showering praise on her predecessors (four of them by the way) and the prime minister, that she paid tribute to the “resolve, courage and determination” that the two detainees and their families have shown. Of course, British diplomacy deserves plaudits, as does the current foreign secretary’s persistence, and the years of work by Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s MP Tulip Siddiq.But I reserve my greatest admiration for the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Finally-free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spends first days reunited with her family at Chancellor’s 18th Century Georgian mansion in Buckinghamshire and is yet to return to her Hampstead home after leaving Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent the first two days settling back into the UK with her family in a Government-owned Georgian mansion in Buckinghamshire. Nazanin, 44, was reunited with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella in the early hours of Thursday morning at RAF Brize Norton after 'six years of hell' languishing in a jail in Tehran.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: Instead of visiting Jamaica, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge should stay in Britain

Call me a cynic but it seems hardly likely the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to visit Jamaica now, just to say thanks as Her Majesty the Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee.If you believe that, there’s a Big Ben-esque clock in the middle of Half-Way-Tree square in Jamaica I’d like to sell you for a bargain.Jamaica’s governor-general Sir Patrick Allen announced that the royals would pay an official visit to Jamaica between 22 March and 24 March 2022. That’s just days away.According to King’s House, the planned visit is part of the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy