Empire State Plaza features student-inspired art

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Office of General Services (OGS) has announced the 13th annual student exhibit which will feature art inspired by the plaza art collection. More than 1,150 pieces of work created by students from 16 Capital Region school districts will be on view until March 27.

The opening of the 2022 Empire State Plaza Art Collection Student Exhibition will be displayed on the Empire State Plaza Concourse. The one-of-a-kind art exhibition is held each year during National Youth Art Month as the result of a collaboration among OGS, the Capital Area Art Supervisors, and the New York State Art Teachers Association.

The program which consists of special tours and educational resources introduces area students to the Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Plaza Art Collection into the curriculum of local elementary and middle schools. Students are invited to be inspired to create their own works of art by interpreting the collection.

The Empire State Plaza Art Collection consists of 92 modern selected art paintings, sculptures, and tapestries that were purchased with state funds during the construction of the plaza. Most works by artists that were working in New York include Alexander Calder, Jackson Pollock, Franz Kline, Joan Mitchell, and Mark Rothko.

“The Empire State Plaza modern art collection is a gemstone in the City of Albany, the Capital Region, and New York State. We are thrilled to be able to easily access these important works of art to teach our next generation the important role it has played in our state’s history and art movements,” said Kate Wright, K-12 Fine Arts Supervisor for the City School District of Albany and CAAS chair of the exhibit. “In creating their own pieces for this extraordinary exhibition, Capital Region students have learned about and connected with historically important art from our own community that nourishes creativity through reflection and art interpretation. It’s been a wonderful opportunity for everyone.”

