Celebrating 25 years of the TriMet Public Arts Program

At least one person died and more than 20 others, including children, were injured in a shooting that broke out at an event meant to promote non-violence in Arkansas on Saturday evening, officials said. As local NBC-affiliate KARK reported, the shooting occurred at a “Hood-Nic” car show hosted by the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting privately with almost half the members of the Senate, it’s time for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to testify publicly this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, as is expected, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court in its more than 200-year history.
The price of gasoline continued to move lower after setting a record high a week ago. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped Saturday to $4.262 according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price Friday was $4.274. The previous record high was $4.33, set...
(CNN) — Virginian-Pilot newspaper reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins was among the individuals shot and killed in an early Saturday morning shooting that left one more person dead and three others injured, Norfolk, Virginia, police said. She was 25. Jenkins was leaving a downtown Norfolk restaurant,...
Four Marines died after a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft crashed in the Arctic near Norway on Friday night. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed the death of the Marines on Twitter. "It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a...
Washington, DC (CNN) — A trio of Russian cosmonauts arrived Friday at the International Space Station wearing bright yellow flight suits trimmed with blue, raising questions about whether the three were showing solidarity with Ukraine by wearing its national colors and rebuking their own government's invasion. While it is...
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Accounts that thousands of residents of Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are "disturbing" and "unconscionable" if true, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Thomas-Greenfield said the...
The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
