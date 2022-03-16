ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Best RC monster truck

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
UPMATTERS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Remote-controlled vehicles are a popular toy for both children and adults. Although RC cars are fun, RC monster trucks are best for those who wish to take their RC vehicle on any terrain. If you’re shopping for an RC monster truck,...

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Monster All-Aluminum Truck Camper Found Chilling In Florida

Truck campers are available in a variety of shapes and sizes today that fit a plethora of pickups. It seems as if more people than ever are venturing into the wilderness, and they are taking their trucks with them. There are numerous truck camper manufacturers out there creating innovative products, but some campers stand out from the crowd more than others, like this custom all-aluminum creation that was spotted parked in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

1970 Ford Mustang Fastback Shows Off Insane Drag Pack

This Mustang was the subject of a rotisserie restoration. The Mach I Mustang was possibly one of the most remarkable automotive feats in the history of vehicle production because of the incredible new ideas that it brought to the table in the mid-1960s. The sleek coupe-style coupled with extensive engine options and a low price tag made these cars some of America's most desirable performance models. Without a doubt, Ford had taken the hearts of an entire generation of car enthusiasts ready to get on the road at an early age. As a result, the Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic cars on the collector and classic car market. This particular car is an excellent example of one of those pony cars, and you might be able to get your hands on it.
CARS
UPMATTERS

Best RC drift car

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Drifting is rapidly becoming one of the most popular areas of motorsport around the world. Known for its flashy displays of swinging cars and burning rubber, this driving technique requires professional courses to do safely — and legally. Thankfully, drifting has come to the world of remote control cars. Now, many of your favorite RC cars are outfitted to perform these balletic slides so you can get an adrenaline rush at home with getting a ticket.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Trucks#Toys#Vehicles#Bestreviews#Rc
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale To Wrap Up February

Check out cars for sale that popped up on Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we head into March.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

Toyota 1967 2000 GT sports car sold for record $2.5 million

Many collectors agree that the sleek Toyota 2000 GT looks like a million bucks, but now there's one worth $2,535,000. That's the price that was paid for a 1967 example of the classic sports car at the Gooding & Company Amelia Island auction, which makes it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Ducati launches new racing electric bike, and it comes with a Ducati-size price tag

The Ducati Futa was just unveiled today as the Italian motorcycle maker’s first-ever racing electric bicycle. The move marks an even stronger push by Ducati into the e-bike industry, expanding its offerings with a new format of e-bike. Unlike the high-end electric mountain bikes we’ve seen from Ducati before,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

Yamaha's powerful new off-road e-bike is 'tough as dirt'

Yamaha has launched a pair of new e-bikes: the super tough Wabash RT, which is a gravel bike built to tackle any kind of terrain from rocky trails to slick roads, and the sleek CrossCore RC – a commuter bike for tackling crowded city routes. These are both class-3...
CARS
Motor1.com

Pulsejet Go-Kart With Glowing Exhaust Looks Terrifying And Awesome

Throughout the halls of automotive history, there have been many vehicles graced with the nickname beast. Your esteemed author once rallycrossed a white 1994 Buick Roadmaster shod with off-road truck tires that, for the better part of a year, was known as the beast. It never sounded like a beast though – in fact, we'd bet good money that nothing with four wheels and a seat sounds as beastly as this go-kart.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
KTEN.com

The Ultimate Diesel Truck Maintenance Checklist

Originally Posted On: https://wefixdieseltrucks.com/the-ultimate-diesel-truck-maintenance-checklist/. If you have a diesel truck, you likely rely on it for several tasks, such as carrying loads, pulling, pushing, and more. However, just like any other vehicle, to remain productive, ongoing and regular maintenance is necessary. Even better, regular maintenance will help you avoid needing...
CARS
KRQE News 13

Best RC submarine

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Remote control toys can be hugely entertaining. From racing through dirt and doing back flips to soaring through the clouds, you are bound to find a gadget that’s suitable for you. But some people don’t want to be on land or in the sky.
RETAIL
motor1.com

Matador MH2 Hydrogen supercar walkaround video shows us the future of supercars

What is the future of supercars? Well, if we have anything to say about it, we hope they look like the new Matador MH2 Hydrogen Supercar. This innovative new supercar concept is currently being showcased at the Slovakian Expo Pavilion in Dubai where onlookers can see this innovative new car in the flesh. The Matador MH2 is Slovakia’s first hydrogen powered car, which represents a massive step forward in car design.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is A Perfect Restomod

This beefed up Chevy racer is the craziest Camaro we’ve seen yet as it was custom built for performance and style. The legendary Chevrolet Camaro is an industry icon within the classic automotive community as it was the first to take on the Mustang in the battle of the pony cars. While the war story mentioned above is quite lengthy and complicated, it can be explained in much simpler terms. Basically, you had Ford's prized pony car, the Mustang, battling against GM's Firebird and Camaro. Of course, you can argue who actually won, but it is evident that the Camaro became one of the most revered and respected cars in America in its effort to dethrone its rival. Unlike its competitors, it came out of the gate with some of the craziest engine options Chevy had to offer, and now those same features bring in a ton of attention from collectors around the globe.
CARS
Motorious

2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Is Great For Any Off-Roading Enthusiast

With enough clarence to clear any rocks, mud, or rough terrain with minimal modification and performance alike!. Japanese sports utility vehicles have been helpful in thousands of off-road situations ranging from rock climbs to mudding. Toyota made these cheap, reliable, and well-built creations of practical innovation to cross the rough terrain of rural Japan, making them the perfect car for anyone with a passion for exploration. Virtually every movie with some off-road transportation needs has had a Toyota or Nissan. There's a big reason for that: the little cars can be quite capable of traversing some insane terrain after only minimal modification. With this particular car, you'll be able to go anywhere you set your mind to as it sports plenty of performance numbers, body modifications, and ground clearance to keep your car running in the dirtiest of conditions.
BUYING CARS
PC Gamer

Russian warehouse heist of $38,000 in GPUs ends badly for thieves

Three workers at Wildberries, a Russian online retailer, gingerly made off with nearly $38,000 worth of Geforce RTX 3070 Ti video cards from one of its warehouses, according to Mash via videocardz. The trio was later apprehended after a pawn shop owner suspected that the goods they were trying to unload were stolen and called the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

C7 Z06 Corvette Blows Up Racing An S197 Turbo Mustang

We can argue all day long about whether or not a turbocharged S197 Mustang can hold its own against a modified C7 Z06 Corvette. The Blue Oval guys will say the fifth-generation pony car is grossly underrated and takes mods incredibly well. Meanwhile, the bowtie crowd will laugh in small block V8 at the idea such a thing could hold a candle to America’s sports car. However, when your Z06 blows up during a race, all of this really doesn’t matter.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy