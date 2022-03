Major memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) saw the average balance of its holders more than triple while SHIB trading volume skyrocketed. What Happened: Whale — cryptospeak for large holder — tracking service WhaleStats shows the average balance of Shiba Inu-holding wallets increased by over 226% over the last 24 hours, reaching 2.35 billion SHIB per wallet. Furthermore, the trading volume registered an impressive increase of 474% over the last 24 hours, showing a clear pickup in market activity.

