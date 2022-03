The Ohio State basketball team is preparing for their round of 32 matchup in the NCAA Tournament with the 2nd-seeded Villanova Wildcats. Seeing their name next to Ohio State’s is awfully scary for how much of a powerhouse Villanova has been. However, I think the Buckeyes have a really good shot at upsetting the Wildcats and making it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.

