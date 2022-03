View the original article to see embedded media. Had it not been for an injury that caused him to miss extensive time, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would likely be atop the league's MVP ladder. While he likely will no longer be in the discussion for the award, he isn't concerned about it. When asked after Friday's win if he feels any frustration over missing out on that recognition due to injury, Durant said, "No, it's not frustrating. I've experienced what it's like to win an MVP. That doesn't validate me as a player, I know what I can do."

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO