Police create safe zone for community exchanges in Poland Township
POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Residents have a new place to meet up safely with strangers in Poland Township.
Police shared pictures of the Community Exchange Zone.
There are two parking spaces to do internet transactions or custody exchanges.
It’s in front of the Poland Township Government Center on Dobbins Road.
