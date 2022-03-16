ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Police create safe zone for community exchanges in Poland Township

By Brandy Johanntges
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXugY_0egwHC7A00

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Residents have a new place to meet up safely with strangers in Poland Township.

Police shared pictures of the Community Exchange Zone.

What new permitless carry bill means for Ohioans

There are two parking spaces to do internet transactions or custody exchanges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138dYh_0egwHC7A00
Courtesy: Poland Township Police Department

It’s in front of the Poland Township Government Center on Dobbins Road.

The area is video recorded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Poland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Poland, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar#Dobbins#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy