Police create safe zone for community exchanges in Poland Township

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Residents have a new place to meet up safely with strangers in Poland Township.

Police shared pictures of the Community Exchange Zone.

There are two parking spaces to do internet transactions or custody exchanges.

Courtesy: Poland Township Police Department

It’s in front of the Poland Township Government Center on Dobbins Road.

The area is video recorded.

