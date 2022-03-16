ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

🎥 Medical marijuana debate begins in Kansas Senate committee

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA—A hearings started Wednesday in the Senate State and Federal...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

GOP revives anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measure in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican lawmakers on Thursday revived a proposal to weaken Kansas’ vaccination requirements for children enrolling in school and day care and to make it easier for people to get potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19. The Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption from requirements to vaccinate their children against more than a dozen diseases, including measles, whopping cough, polio and chickenpox.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. governor issues disaster declaration as fire danger high

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has declared a state of emergency in response to a high fire danger in much of the state. The governor's office said in a news release Sunday that fire dangers are high, with the western third of Kansas under extreme fire danger warnings. All outdoor burning should be avoided on Sunday. Kelly's verbal declaration will allow state resources to be used to help respond and recover from fire damage.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
St. Joseph Post

Time is running out for Kansas lawmakers to axe the food tax

WICHITA – The Kansas Legislative session ends April 1. Time is running out for lawmakers to pass a bill to eliminate sales tax on groceries. Governor Laura Kelly Tuesday toured the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita to discuss her “Axe the Food Tax” plan, which would completely eliminate the state's sales tax on groceries, according to a media release from her office.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Senate Committee#Senate Bill
St. Joseph Post

Kansas senators give ballot watermark bill preliminary approval

TOPEKA — A senator’s efforts to ensure all voting systems in Kansas use a paper ballot with a distinctive watermark won preliminary approval Monday in the Senate. Senate Bill 389, introduced by Sen. Richard Hildebrand, R-Galena, also requires a hand audit of these ballots after the election. Currently, Kansas requires election clerks to physically stamp each ballot, but Hildebrand brought the bill to ensure human error does not come into play.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

KDHE reports 58 additional COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 172 to a total of 769,218 the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 58 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,146 and 74 new hospitalizations since Wednesday. As of August 1,...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
St. Joseph Post

Kansas middle school drops Apaches mascot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A middle school in Kansas City, Kansas, will stop using its Apaches mascot as part of a district-wide review of names that could be considered culturally insensitive. The district's school board appointed a committee last fall to review all school mascots. District spokesman Edwin...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

FCC: Telecom with ties to China barred from doing business

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission adopted an Order ending the ability of Pacific Networks Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States. The Order on Revocation and Termination directs the companies to discontinue any domestic or international services that they provide pursuant to their section 214 authority within sixty days following the release of the Order. Based on input from Executive Branch agencies, thorough review of the companies’ responses in this proceeding, the public record, and the FCC’s public interest analysis under the law, the Commission finds that today’s action safeguards the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats.
U.S. POLITICS
St. Joseph Post

Vape exhibit shows Kan. teens dangers of e-cigarettes

TOPEKA – Kauffman Museum’s traveling exhibit, Vapes: Marketing an Addiction, is on a statewide tour to provide education on "what we know about e-cigarettes–the new alternative to smoking," according to the Kansas Department of Health and the museum. The exhibit was part of the the Take Down...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy