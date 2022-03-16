JSO searching for man reportedly connected to car burglary, credit card fraud

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are dead after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday morning in Clay County. The three vehicles were traveling in the right northbound lane on US 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. As the vehicles accelerated at the traffic signal at US 301 and CR 218, a concrete truck collided with the vehicle containing the children sending it into the back of a third vehicle. Four other passengers in the vehicle with the 10 and 13-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with injuries, the news release states.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO