Jackson, TN

JSO searching for man reportedly connected to car burglary, credit card fraud

First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who is believed to be connected to a car burglary and credit card...

www.firstcoastnews.com

First Coast News

JSO officer, driver hurt in Northside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer is one of the people recovering from a car crash in Northwest Jacksonville. The officer and the man driving the car they collided with are in the hospital. They are both expected to be OK. According to JSO, the officer, Officer Green English, was more seriously hurt.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'The public rightfully expects better from us:' Putnam County sergeant fired over allegations of relationship with inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County sergeant has been fired after an internal investigation revealed the 23-year-veteran of the force allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a woman while she was incarcerated. In a press release, Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said he terminated the employment of Sergeant Dennis...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Two children dead in Clay County wreck involving concrete truck, two vehicles

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are dead after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday morning in Clay County. The three vehicles were traveling in the right northbound lane on US 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. As the vehicles accelerated at the traffic signal at US 301 and CR 218, a concrete truck collided with the vehicle containing the children sending it into the back of a third vehicle. Four other passengers in the vehicle with the 10 and 13-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with injuries, the news release states.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Woman calls Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after man collapses after being shot up in her yard on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot several times at a home on Jacksonville's Westside early Wednesday. Police say cameras from homes in the neighborhood showed the victim running from his home while being chased by two men shooting at him, police said during a news conference.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

