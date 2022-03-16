ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Grab a huge risk-free First Four bet

By Action Network
 4 days ago

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet, as the first four games of the NCAA tournament get underway.

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,100.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

What is the Caesars Promo Code?
Caesars Promo Code NYPBONUSCZR Caesars Promo Get up to $1,100 in first bet insurance Caesars Promo Code T&Cs New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply. NCAA Tournament – First Four with Caesars Sportsbook

Rutgers has historically been a strong basketball school, and have six Quad 1 wins on the year, the same number as Arizona and Duke. Four of those six wins came in February or later. They lost to Houston in the second round of the 2021 tournament, who went on to make the final four.

Less than a month ago, Notre Dame had won five straight and looked like strong contenders for an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Since, the Fighting Irish have lost three of their last six, meaning their fate would be decided in the first four. A narrow win over Kentucky back in December was a major boost to their resume, going 3-8 against top 75 ranked teams this year.

Bryant, the champions of the Northeast Conference, take on Wright State, champions of the Horizon League. The winner of this 16-vs.-16 matchup will get the opportunity to take on South Region No. 1 seed Arizona, a harsh reward for the victors.

This also marks the first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance for Bryant, who blitzed through the Northeast Conference this season, going 16-2 in the regular season and posting three more victories in the tournament.

For Wright State, this is slightly more familiar territory. The Raiders are making their fourth March Madness appearance, but have gone 0-3 in their previous attempts. Going 15-7 in the regular season, they missed out on a regular season title, but clinched the Horizon League tournament with a victory over Northern Kentucky.

  • Wright State (16) vs Bryant (16) Mar. 16 6:40 PM
  • Rutgers (11) vs. Notre Dame (11) Mar. 16 9:10 PM
How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information.
  4. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR .
  5. Make your initial deposit.
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,100.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise they will expire.
Betting on March Madness 2022?

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers
Sweep the Spreads on the First Four


Four teams take to the court tonight, looking to cement their place in the round of 64 at the NCAA tournament. Caesars is giving new and existing customers a fantastic chance to score $50 free bets, by betting on the points spread.

Simply Bet at least $25 on the point spread for both Texas A&M CC vs. Texas Southern Tigers and Indiana vs. Wyoming, and if you win both bets, receive a $50 Free Bet!

Caesars Profit Boosts


Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage, and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

