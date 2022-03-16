ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘H-Town Hottie Pie’ sent to your door

By Ruby McAuliffe
 4 days ago

In honor of Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single featuring Dua Lipa , “ Sweetest Pie ,” Megan is on a mission to pick, well, the sweetest pie.

To make this happen, the singer partnered with the food platform Goldbelly , who brings people comfort through food wherever they are. There, Megan puts her tastebuds to the test and picks her favorite pies, ranging from Nikki J’s Cakes , Cootie Brown’s and more.

The Grammy Award-winning musician also took matters into her own hands and created “ Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie ” ($59). Inspired by Megan’s Houston hometown and her love of sweets. The pie is a decadent, sweet n’ salty twist on a classic pecan pie.

Megan’s lineup of favorites and her new “H-Town Hottie Pie” can be delivered straight to your door thanks to Goldbelly’s delivery service .

Keep reading to discover the “ H-Town Hottie Pie ” and our favorite Megan picks below. Shop all of Megan’s Goldbelly favorites here .

To top it off, score $15 off your first Goldbelly order of $50 with code GETINMYBELLY .

1. Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie , $59 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iW1F1_0egwGlQA00
Goldbelly

Celebrate Megan’s new single “Sweetest Pie” with this twist on a pecan pie. Look forward to a gooey texture full of coconut, pecans and butterscotch chips. To top it all off, it’s dusted in glistening edible gold.

Buy Now 2. Nikki J’s Sweet Potato Thang , $45, original price: $60 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joCsv_0egwGlQA00
Goldbelly

If you’re a fan of sweet potato pie, then this is the pick for you. In the brand’s words, it’s “not much of a looker,” but it’s full of sweet potato filling, silky texture, pure vanilla and features a graham cracker crust.

Buy Now 3. Cootie Brown’s Peach Pie , $59 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428awO_0egwGlQA00 Goldbelly

Opened in 1999, Cootie Brown’s is an electric and beloved Tennessee restaurant. Now, you can get their famous peach pie delivered straight to your door. In no time, you’ll be devouring cream cheese filling, California peaches, a vanilla cake crust, cinnamon and sugar.

Buy Now 4. Four & Twenty Blackbirds Salty Honey Pie , $79 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LA7AU_0egwGlQA00
Goldbelly

Sisters Melissa and Emily Elson founded Four & Twenty in Brooklyn, New York in 2009. Since then, the brand has picked up steam, and the duo now ships pies across the U.S. Their Blackbirds Salty Honey Pie features honey custard, vanilla and Maldon sea salt.

Buy Now 5. Carousel Cakes Toll House Cookie Pie , $39 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSrmj_0egwGlQA00
Goldbelly

Cookie lovers, this one is for you. Carousel Cakes takes their famous cookie crust and fills it with delicious chocolate chip cookie dough, walnuts and brown sugar. Serve it warm or at room temperature.

Buy Now

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

