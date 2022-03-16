ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland, VA

‘I can’t take this anymore’: Details from Virginia State Police investigating Goochland bridge jumping incident

By Tannock Blair, Olivia Jaquith
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is currently investigating the crash and bridge jumping incident from Tuesday; making more information available in a report on Wednesday.

The crash occurred when a 2004 minivan hit a 2018 gray Ford pickup truck on the northbound Route 288 bridge over the James River Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.

According to police, the minivan was operated by a 40-year-old Black male from Richmond who exited the vehicle following the crash and made a statement to the effect of, “I can’t take this anymore,” before jumping from the bridge into the river below.

8News spoke with a man driving through the area who said he witnessed what happened.

“A gold minivan passes me on the exit ramp onto 288 from Route 60. He passed me on the shoulder– which is not [something people are] supposed to do– going about 80 miles an hour because our trucks have radar,” Dustin Turnmire said. “About five minutes later, I catch back up to him, and as I catch up to him, he crosses the bridge, swerves and hits [a truck]. They crash into the right side of the guardrail. The driver almost immediately gets out of the minivan, jumps onto the guardrail.”

Henrico Police seek two suspects in pickpocketing incident

Turnmire said that the driver of the minivan was driving erratically, nearly crashing into several other vehicles before eventually striking the Ford pickup truck on the bridge.

“I kind of see crazy driving all the time,” Turnmire, a truck driver and military veteran, told 8News. “I’ve never seen anybody jump off a bridge.”

Virginia State Police Med Flight was contacted and sent to the area for assistance, as well as the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services, the Water Rescue Team and a Battalion Chief. Powhatan Fire and Rescue and Chesterfield Fire and EMS SCUBA Rescue team were also assisting.

Previous Reporting:

The body of the jumper was recovered and he was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.

“A lot of people were pretty shook up while they saw it,” Turnmire said. “But it just makes me a little bit more aware, I guess, while I’m driving.”

While police claim to have identified the male, at the request of his family they have agreed to keep his identity private at this time.

The driver of the gray pickup that was struck remained at the scene when police arrived. He was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said that this is being investigated as two separate incidents: a suicide, and the two-vehicle crash that happened moments before.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 8

David Foster
3d ago

I hope that those of us who are feeling stressed to please take a few minutes, it won't hurt. Please at least, speak to someone.A family member,a neighbor. Or call 911. I have before. You will have a go - to person to talk to. Just wanted to say that.

Reply
13
Samantha Cook Browning
3d ago

I buried my 16 year old son who took his own life 6 year ago. I have never and will never recover. Everything for me is broken into the before and the after. I laid across his skinny little body for 3 days while he was dying then dead in the ICU at VCU before donating his organs on Christmas Eve 2015. Most of which was me died with him in those 3 days. I never returned to work. For the next 5 years I barely got out of bed, much less left the house in less my family insisted. I SPENT THE FIRST 2 years barely bathing or brushing my hair or teeth and wearing the same clothes for weeks at a time. The emotional pain was so great it became physical pain. I would go out at night and lay on his grave and cry for hours on frequent occasions. This is the shell of what suicide leaves behind….an empty person. Who after 6 years is just now crawling out of bed, but still heartbroken, and still a different person, and still thinks of her lost child 100 times a day.

Reply(3)
5
Leon bull
3d ago

listen listen people first of all you must have a spiritual relationship with God. what could been bad burial your wife at age of 20 the the baby crying for his mother in a casket. we prayed and my family we believed in God now he is a Lieutenant Kern that's was dark moments in my it was hard I was 22 then anit God good

Reply
6
 

