Man steals ATM from Wadsworth laundromat: Caught on video
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– A man was caught on surveillance video dragging an ATM from a laundromat in Wadsworth .
It happened at the Clothesline Laundromat, located Great Oaks Trail, shortly before 4 a.m. on March 5, according to the police report.
Wadsworth police released the video. It shows the suspect, dressed in a black hooded-sweatshirt, walk into the store and up at the machine. He pulls at it and then leaves. He returns and rips the ATM down, then drags it out of the laundromat.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Wadsworth police.
