Wadsworth, OH

Man steals ATM from Wadsworth laundromat: Caught on video

By Jen Steer
 4 days ago

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– A man was caught on surveillance video dragging an ATM from a laundromat in Wadsworth .

It happened at the Clothesline Laundromat, located Great Oaks Trail, shortly before 4 a.m. on March 5, according to the police report.

Wadsworth police released the video. It shows the suspect, dressed in a black hooded-sweatshirt, walk into the store and up at the machine. He pulls at it and then leaves. He returns and rips the ATM down, then drags it out of the laundromat.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Wadsworth police.

Comments / 10

Southern Gent
3d ago

When I was younger I had just started working at a gas station. I came in at 3 p.m taking the second shift from my manager. An hour into my shift a gut showed up in kykis, collared shirt and plan ball cap. He walks in with a dolly and clip board. Hands me the clip board and walks over to the ATM unplugs it and straps it to the dolly. I asked what he was doing. He replied he was taking the ATM for repairs and will be bringing another in it's place. The form looked legit as what one would think a repair form would look like. So I signed the form and that was that. Until I was called at 5 a.m the following morning and asked to come in. When I got there the police were there along with my manager. Then I found out that the whole thing was a sham.

