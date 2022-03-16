ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kung Fu Panda’: Jack Black to Reprise Role in New Netflix Animated Series

By Martin Holmes TV Insider
FOX 28 Spokane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is celebrating National Panda Day with the announcement that Jack Black is returning as the Kung Fu Panda, Po, for a new animated series, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Black confirmed the news on his social media pages on Wednesday (March 16), preparing fans for another globe-trotting...

www.fox28spokane.com

