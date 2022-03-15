Joe Moran: St Patrick's Day 1977/ MU comes back from 14 pt deficit vs Kansas State to win 67-66/ Al's Tirade

Armando Bacot is a junior at North Carolina. This week and weekend is his first experience with what was once a rite of passage for every UNC basketball player to come before him. The NCAA Tournament experience is real, and finally, Bacot and his younger teammates are getting the chance to, as Coach Hubert Davis said in his pregame press conference, create memories that will last a lifetime. Greg Barnes, Gregory Hall and host Tommy Ashley get together on the eve of the Tar Heels first round matchup against Marquette to break down all things tournament time for a UNC team hungry to get into the fight on Thursday afternoon. This edition of the InsideCarolina On The Beat Live Podcast gives you exclusive content from the heart of Texas as Barnes and Hall bring their takes and analysis from downtown Fort Worth in preparation for UNC's opener at 4:30 ET on TBS.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO