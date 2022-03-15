ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Moran: St Patrick's Day 1977/ MU comes back from 14 pt deficit vs Kansas State to win 67-66/ Al's Tirade

By John Dodds
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Marquette and first-year coach Shaka Smart get ready to face the University North Carolina-Chapel Hill in the Big Dance for the third time in program history (MU defeated the Tar Hells in the National Championship in 1977 and lost by 13 in 2011 under Buzz Williams) on St. Patrick's Day,...

247sports.com

