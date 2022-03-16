ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Teen arrested after deadly infant shooting

The following is a press release:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 14-year-old male is in custody, charged with manslaughter, following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Lubbock that left a four-month-old dead.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to the 3600 block of Lehigh Street at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, following reports of a shooting victim who had arrived via private vehicle at University Medical Center.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a group of juveniles were in the home when a gun was discharged and a round was fired, striking four-month-old Jaquari Jones.

Jones was pronounced deceased at UMC.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 16, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

End of release.

