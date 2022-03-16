ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL On Tap: Bruins visit Wild looking to extend winning streak to four

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKraken will honor Giordano for 1,000th game; Hughes, Devils visit Flames. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Wednesday. Streaking Bruins, slumping Wild face off in...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

The Minnesota Wild picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night, outlasting the Boston Bruins for a 3-2 victory in St. Paul. Wednesday's game was a physical battle right from the opening faceoff. After suffering an upper-body injury in the Wild's last meeting with the Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov dominated the first period, scoring a rare power-play goal to put Minnesota on the board.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Avalanche: 42 - 13 - 5 (89 pts) Kings: 33 - 20 - 8 (74 pts) The following players will not be active tonight due to injury: Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson, Andreas Athanasiou, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy.
NHL
NHL

Ben Chiarot traded to Florida Panthers

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Wednesday that defenseman Ben Chiarot has been traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Tyler Smilanic, a 1st-round pick in 2023 and a 4th-round pick in 2022 previously acquired from the New York Rangers. The Canadiens will retain...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NHL

NHL On Tap: Nick Foligno of Bruins to play 1,000th NHL game

Ovechkin tries again to pass Jagr on all-time goals list; Maple Leafs host Stars without Matthews. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Tuesday. Foligno skates into...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 26 - 25 - 8 (60 pts) Kings: 33 - 21 - 8 (74 pts) 12 of the Kings remaining 20 games come against divisional opponents. The following players...
NHL
NHL

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens host the visiting Dallas Stars for a St. Patrick's Day tilt on Thursday evening. The Bell Centre will be going green for the occasion, including decorations in the main concourse and green drinks at selected concessions. Outdoors in Canadiens Plaza, the pregame party will feature Irish music and the illuminated Go Habs Go sign will be lit up green.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES

FLAMES (37-16-7) vs. SABRES (20-33-8) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Sabres:. Points - Tage Thompson (44) Goals -...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Rosen
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

Roslovic scores twice, helps Blue Jackets top Senators

OTTAWA -- Jack Roslovic scored twice for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. "I'm trying to build that structured game and be able to make plays consistently," Roslovic said. "Don't turn the puck over, just make the right plays and be a good all-around player.
NHL
NHL

PK Sets the Tone in Well-Deserved Win

The Penguins earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Pittsburgh's penalty kill - which went 5-for-5 in the game - set the tone in this win. It was called into action just nine seconds into play, when Kris Letang sailed a puck over the glass. Shortly after that, Jeff Carter was called for high sticking, sending St. Louis and their third-ranked power play to a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:34 minutes.
NHL
NHL

Saros makes 35 saves for Predators in win against Penguins

NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 35 saves, and Roman Josi had three assists for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Rookie forward Tanner Jeannot scored his 19th goal, and Colton Sissons had two assists for the Predators (35-21-4), who are...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Tonight#Nhl Com#Tnt#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Nashville Predators#The Colorado Avalanche#The Seattle Kraken#Tvas
NHL

NHL Buzz: Kallgren makes first NHL start for Maple Leafs

Pettersson day to day for Canucks; Poehling out indefinitely for Canadiens. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Erik Kallgren is making his first NHL start for the Maple Leafs against the Dallas Stars (TSN4, BSSW,...
NHL
NHL

Sens lose Chabot to fractured hand

The Ottawa Senators are likely to be without defenceman Thomas Chabot for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Chabot suffered a fracture in his right hand Wednesday night against Columbus. The typical recovery time for that kind of injury is in the six-week range. The Sens have six weeks, and...
NHL
NHL

Panthers Acquire Defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Florida Panthers have acquired defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Florida prospect Ty Smilanic, a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft (acquired from the New York Rangers) and Florida's first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. Additionally, Montreal has agreed to retain 50% of Chiarot's Standard Player Contract.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stars go quietly into the night, lose 4-0 in Toronto

Facing a Maple Leafs team without the league's leading goal scorer (Auston Matthews) and up against a 25-year-old goalie making his first NHL start (Erik Kallgren), the Stars started off their crucial four-game road trip on the wrong end of a 4-0 loss at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Senators take on the Flyers on 3-game losing streak

LINE: Senators -123, Flyers +103; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to break its three-game skid with a win against Philadelphia. The Senators are 12-18-4 in Eastern Conference games. Ottawa averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 98 total minutes.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers aim to extend point streak in Vegas

The Panthers will look to push their point streak to eight games when they continue their four-game trip with a matchup against the slumping Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Since March 1, Florida has gone 6-0-1, while Vegas is 3-6-0 in that same span. "The main focus is...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Point Streak Reaches Five Games in Win Over Rangers

The Islanders defeated the Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night to extend their point streak to five games. The New York Islanders got back in the win column as they picked up two big points against the New York Rangers 2-1 in a festive St. Patrick's Day showdown between the crosstown rivals on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. With the win, the Islanders point streak reached five games (4-0-1).
NHL
FOX Sports

Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy