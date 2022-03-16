ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Exclusive: Nashville legend Pat Emery, powerhouse behind Fifth + Broadway, to co-develop Storyville Gardens

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Storyville Gardens could be Nashville's first theme park since Opryland closed in...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville Business Journal

Pella Windows & Doors of Nashville wins Prestigious National Award

Pella Windows and Doors of Tennessee is proud to share that their Nashville branch has been selected to receive the distinguished Top Gun Award by Pella Corporation. The announcement was made in February at the Annual Pella President's Club Ceremony held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Top Gun Award is voted on and presented annually to the top performing Pella branch in North America. Criterium for selection includes demonstration of clear and consistent strategies for continual growth and success, active investment in the Pella brand, and an illustrated strong company culture. The locally owned and operated Nashville Pella branch was the top performing branch in the country and continues to strive for excellence amidst the growing challenges the building industry is currently facing. Local native, Ben Talbot, owner and president of Pella Windows and Doors of Tennessee, said, "It is truly an honor to be selected for this award. We have built an amazing team of leaders and team members who are excited to be a part of the extraordinary changes we are seeing in Nashville and the surrounding areas. The growth continues to be tremendous, and the construction industry is working through supply chain issues, but we’re determined to tackle the challenges head on and continue providing our customers with an exceptional product and outstanding service.” Pella Windows and Doors of Tennessee has been serving the Nashville market for over 20 years; collaborating with homeowners, contractors and developers in the residential, new construction, and commercial markets. With two distribution centers in Nashville, and a showroom in Franklin, plans for expansion continue. The company also has branches in Memphis and Paducah as well, serving West Tennessee, Southern and Western Kentucky and Illinois, Eastern Arkansas, and Northern Mississippi.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Broadway#Storyville Gardens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Accounting Firms in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area accounting firms by number of local-area professionals, defined as CPAs and accountants who deal directly with clients. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are ranked by total local staff. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
930
Followers
2K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy