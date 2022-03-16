Exclusive: Nashville legend Pat Emery, powerhouse behind Fifth + Broadway, to co-develop Storyville Gardens

Pella Windows and Doors of Tennessee is proud to share that their Nashville branch has been selected to receive the distinguished Top Gun Award by Pella Corporation. The announcement was made in February at the Annual Pella President's Club Ceremony held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Top Gun Award is voted on and presented annually to the top performing Pella branch in North America. Criterium for selection includes demonstration of clear and consistent strategies for continual growth and success, active investment in the Pella brand, and an illustrated strong company culture. The locally owned and operated Nashville Pella branch was the top performing branch in the country and continues to strive for excellence amidst the growing challenges the building industry is currently facing. Local native, Ben Talbot, owner and president of Pella Windows and Doors of Tennessee, said, "It is truly an honor to be selected for this award. We have built an amazing team of leaders and team members who are excited to be a part of the extraordinary changes we are seeing in Nashville and the surrounding areas. The growth continues to be tremendous, and the construction industry is working through supply chain issues, but we’re determined to tackle the challenges head on and continue providing our customers with an exceptional product and outstanding service.” Pella Windows and Doors of Tennessee has been serving the Nashville market for over 20 years; collaborating with homeowners, contractors and developers in the residential, new construction, and commercial markets. With two distribution centers in Nashville, and a showroom in Franklin, plans for expansion continue. The company also has branches in Memphis and Paducah as well, serving West Tennessee, Southern and Western Kentucky and Illinois, Eastern Arkansas, and Northern Mississippi.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO